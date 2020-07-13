NDDC: Sanction Akpabio now, Buhari told

Kindly Share This Story:

Group known as Transparency and Accountability Advancement, Monday advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio following allegations against him.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ebi Arogbofa, Director of Strategy and Information, alleged that Akpabio misled the Federal Executive Council to breach the Procurement Act of 2007, by approving memos and expenditures for items in the NDDC for which there were no budgetary provisions.

The statement reads: These matters have come to light in the wake of the revelations from the ongoing National Assembly investigations into illegal and fraudulent expenditures by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, and the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, and they speak to culture of gross incompetence and disregard for law that no serious government should condone.

“Specifically, on Friday, July 11, the immediate past Acting Managing Director Ms Joy Nunieh, told the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating the IMC that Chief Akpabio took a memo to the Federal Executive Council without going through the laid down process as prescribed in the Public Procurement Act. According to Nunieh, she refused to go along with Akpabio when he took a memo to the Federal Executive Council meeting for the approval of the sum of N318 million for a certain Olumuyiwa Bashiru and Co as lead consultant since it was predicated on the NDDC budget, which has not been passed into law at that time, because doing so carries a five years imprisonment without an option of fine. In her own words, “So if I had gone with him to deceive the president I would have been in trouble.” She further stated that Akpabio went ahead to get the approval in breach of the Procurement Act because by the provisions of the Act, all contract approvals must be predicated on prior approved budgets.

“Again, Akpabio got the Federal Executive Council on June 10 to approve yet another memo in the sum of N1.599 billion for the purchase of vehicles for the NDDC, also in breach of the Procurement Act. What this means is that at the time the memo was presented by Akpabio in June, the NDDC had no approved budget in force because the 2019 budget expired on May 31st and the 2020 budget for NDDC had not been passed by the National Assembly because of the failure of the IMC to furnish the National Assembly with details of its 2019 budget performance which is required for review before the consideration and passage of its 2020 budget.

“In essence, Akpabio in both instances, got the Federal Executive Council to commit an illegality in contravention of the country’s Procurement laws. These are patently criminal acts that Akpabio has committed the Federal Executive Council into. The minister brought his legendary executive recklessness from his time as Governor to the federal government. He clearly has no place in a civil lawful administration.

“The disregard for the Procurement Act and other laws continues in Akpabio’s crass disregard for due process and law as has become clear from the revelations at the Senate public hearing. It is the same way the minister advised that the NDDC Act of 2000 be set aside to accommodate an illegal Interim Management Committee, which has proven to be a fraudulent contraption.

“Chief Akpabio has no place in an Administration that lays claim to law, due process and progressive policies. He should be shown the way out and the Buhari administration should reset the button on law and order. He should be summarily dismissed from the Executive Council of the Federation and prosecuted for willfully committing the government to illegalities.”

