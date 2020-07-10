Magu’s ‘Many Sins’: Insubordination, Diezani’s extradition, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Embattled Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss, Ibrahim Magu is been confronted with several allegations leveled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel asked that he respond to all allegations levied against him.

Vanguard Online gathered that panel started quizzing Magu on Monday after his arrest by detectives in Abuja.

Below are some of the allegations leveled against him:

Not providing enough evidence for the extradition of Diezani Alison-Madueke

Declaration of N539 billion as recovered funds, instead of N504 billion earlier claimed Insubordination to the Office of the AGF Alleged late action on the investigation of P&ID , leading to a legal dispute

, leading to a legal dispute Alleged delay in acting on two vessels seized by the Navy Alleged favouring of some investigators called Magu Boys

Alleged discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds.

and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds. Not respecting court order to unfreeze a N7billion judgment in favour of a former executive director of a bank

Reporting some judges to their presiding officers without deferring to the AGF

Alleged sale of seized assets to cronies, associates, and friends Alleged issuance of investigative activities to some media prejudicial to some cases.

