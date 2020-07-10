Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Magu’s ‘Many Sins’: Insubordination, Diezani’s extradition, others

On 4:54 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Magu’s ‘Many Sins’: Insubordination, Diezani’s extradition, others
Magu (left) and Malami.

Embattled Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss, Ibrahim Magu is been confronted with several allegations leveled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel asked that he respond to all allegations levied against him.

Vanguard Online gathered that panel started quizzing Magu on Monday after his arrest by detectives in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Embattled EFCC boss, Magu, threatens hunger strike

Below are some of the allegations leveled against him:

  • Not providing enough evidence for the extradition of Diezani Alison-Madueke
  • Declaration of N539 billion as recovered funds, instead of N504 billion earlier claimed Insubordination to the Office of the AGF Alleged late action on the investigation of P&ID, leading to a legal dispute
  • Alleged delay in acting on two vessels seized by the Navy Alleged favouring of some investigators called Magu Boys
  • Alleged discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds.
  • Not respecting court order to unfreeze a N7billion judgment in favour of a former executive director of a bank
  • Reporting some judges to their presiding officers without deferring to the AGF
  • Alleged sale of seized assets to cronies, associates, and friends Alleged issuance of investigative activities to some media prejudicial to some cases.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!