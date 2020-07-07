Magu’s case should be properly investigated – Nkanga

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd) has advised that the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the arrested acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu should be properly investigated

Nkanga, who spoke in an interview in Uyo added since Magu said that his arrest was a power play, that he should tell the truth and open up on why they are trying to tarnish his image to prove that he is not guilty.

He pointed out that there were similar cases in the past where persons in position of authority were be accused of corruption and found not guilty afterwards.

Nkanga said, “That is why I am saying that they should go into the bottom of this particular one. It is important to get to the facts correctly so that we don’t accuse him wrongly. We must take this very seriously.

“I think I heard him on Monday on Television when he said his arrest was a power play. I don’t know whether he has issues with the major power players in the system that they want to rubbish him.

” And advice that he should tell the truth and the truth will set him free. If it is power play he should open up and tell Nigerians who is causing the power play. That will expose whether there is a cabal in the system. This is an opportunity for him to say that he is not guilty”

Nkanga who recalled that when the issue of Magu’s integrity was challenged initially leading to the National Assembly not confirming his appointment, that the government in power ignored it, wondered why the same government now feel that that it is time for them to do the needful now.

He however expressed concern that if Ibrahim Magus was eventually guilty it was going to have a very serious dent on Nigerians, stressing, “In the first place this is not a very positive thing for the country. However All we want is for the right thing to be done with facts and figures. He is not above the Law”

