Liverpool’s title-winners raise ‘Champions’ flags

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool stars have posed with banners saying ‘Champions 2019/20’ at their Melwood training ground.

The Reds were finally confirmed winners of the Premier League for the first time in their history last Thursday after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

Wild celebrations occurred on the night and continued on Monday as the Reds showed off their latest accomplishment ahead of their trip to the Etihad on Thursday.

Captain Jordan Henderson was at the front of the picture with manager Jurgen Klopp with other stars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool squad in attendance.

But it is not known when Henderson will lift the trophy as the champions are normally presented with the honour on the final home game of the season but as Chelsea advanced to the FA Cup semi-finals, the original July 18 fixture will be pushed back to a later date.

Frank Lampard’s side will play Manchester United that weekend at Wembley with their match against Liverpool likely to be played a few days later.

Since being crowned champions, Klopp has paid tribute to Liverpool legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard after guiding the club to their first league title in 30 years.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: