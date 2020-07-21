LASG, Beyond Perception organises free digital training for 10,000 SMEs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State SDG in partnership with Beyond Perception initiative planned to offer 10,000 Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, free digital training and other 1000 businesses free digital assets like website design, mobile Apps development, consulting and marketing support.

According to Beyond Perception, interested participants for the programme, must have a business at least 3 months old, a business address and NAFDAC certification (For consumption related businesses).

It noted that the training will enable SMEs digitalize their business operations to reach more customers and clients, have better customer experience, Improve the skill set of employees, improve data collection and analysis and open the door to Globalization

It further stated that registration for the training exercise will begins on the 16th of July and ends on the July 30th and participants must go to https://lagos-sdg.beyondperception.io/ to register

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: