Kogi Rep hails Gen Jemibewon @80

Hon. Yusuf Tajudeen, member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives has hailed General David Medaiyese Jemibewon on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Hon. Tajudeen expressed excitement that General Jemibewon has continued to make enduring contributions and record significant milestones in varied spheres of life.

“It is with profound gratitude to God Almighty and absolute joy that I use this medium to, on behalf of the good people of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, felicitate with our revered father, mentor and guardian; General David Medaiyese Jemibewon, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“Indeed, it is a thing of joy that having survived every vicissitude of life, soaring over every twist and turns, General David Medaiyese Jemibewon, today; July 20th, 2020, has joined the very exclusive, special and reserved Octogenarian club!

“Personally, I am very happy that our very dear Elder statesman; General David Medaiyese Jemibewon has continued to make enduring contributions and record significant milestones in varied spheres of life.

“Over the years, having been a keen and enthusiastic chronicler of his legendary feats in the military; as Governor of the old Western state and later Oyo state, Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army and General Officer Commanding 1st Infantry Division, as well as his innumerable achievements in politics; as a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Minister of Police Affairs and Board of Trustees Member of the PDP, certain rare qualities are very noticeable in all of these.

“One is very pleased that, at all times and in every situation; no matter how challenging, turbulent and engaging, General David Medaiyese Jemibewon always displays uncommon courage, unusual fervour and unflinching commitment to the realisation of set objectives, vision and mission. As a true Okun person, our revered elder statesman has carved enviable niches for himself as a hard working, forthright, dogged, transparent, focussed and development-driven quintessential professional and irrepressible leader,” he stated.

“Sir, as I join your family members, professional colleagues, political associates, friends, acquaintances and other numerous well wishers within and outside the country on this momentous occasion, it is my sincere prayers that God Almighty shall be with you always.

“I pray that you experience the grace, mercy and glory of God, more than ever before, in every area of your life. Also, I pray that God Almighty shall endow you with good health, strength and long life to enjoy the fruits of your labor to Nigeria and humanity, Amen,” Hon. Tajudeen stated.

