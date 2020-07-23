I ‘ll ensure Boko Haram is wiped out- Buhari vows 

Kindly Share This Story:

Condemns terrorist killing of aid workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that he will make sure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria.

President Buhari has also condemned the recent murder of five staff of humanitarian agencies in Borno State, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists a month ago.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night said that he would ensure that the perpetrators of the atrocity face the law.

According to the statement, “President Buhari sympathises with the families of the five aid workers, while praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

“He assures them that his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity face the law.

“President Buhari also condoles with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

“He thanks them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria. He assures them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.”

