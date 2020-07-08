How AXAKidsRock supports children online learning

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Apparently looking for a way to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 on children education, insurance company, AXA Mansard plc, has floated Children’s Day Challenge tagged AXAKidsRock to support children education in Nigeria.

The event kickstarted May 22, 2020, and had many children in participation, gunning for prizes such as Laptops, school supplies and Data Bundles to support the educational learning online.

Several kids participated by posting their pictures with a caption that best described them on their Instagram and Facebook pages using the hashtags: AXAKidsRock AXAMansard.

Chief Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Mrs Jumoke Odunlami said: “We believe children are the key to the better Nigeria that we all dream about and thus we are committed to helping prepare them to achieve their hopes and aspirations.”

The challenge which concluded on the last children’s day had a 6-year-old girl, Khaira Bashir winning the grand prize. There were also consolation prizes for the runners-up and other 30 entries.

Odunlami, added that “We are aware that many parents have turned to the comfort of online learning to engage their kids during these unprecedented times, ensuring their learning journeys continue. We want to support these parents as much as we can; we want to support their kids as much as we can. Kids remain the joy of every parent, every nation and every society. At AXA Mansard, children remain at the heart of all we do.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: