Group moves to add value on Enugu citizens

Slates July 28, 29 for stakeholders’ dialogue

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A non-profit making organization, Concerned Enugu Stakeholders Forum Worldwide, CESFW, Sunday, disclosed moves to add value to lives of Enugu State citizens with its maiden ‘Stakeholders’ Dialogue On Enugu Vision 2030’ with the theme, ‘A Think Home Initiative’.

This was contained in a statement signed by Coordinator, CESFW, Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, and made available to Vanguard.

According to the statement, the two-day stakeholder dialogue will focus on investment, security, health, education, governance, and future of the people, which is open to Enugu sons and daughters in Nigeria, and Diaspora will be part of the roundtable dialogue via Zoom platform.

Meanwhile, some of the persons that would be on the dialogue include Guest Speaker, Prof Vincent Onodugo; Speaker, Dame Elizabeth Oyibo Agu; Speaker, Dr. Obinna Chikelu Kingsmen; Speaker, Barr Sam Chigozie Otoboeze; Panelist, Dr. Augustine Okolie; Comrade Obinna Roberts; and the Moderator, Hon Uchechukwu Chukwuma.

The statement reads in part, “Concerned men and women of Enugu State and most importantly the critical thinkers have volunteered to explore ways and means towards contributing to the development of our dear State.

“This strategic approach to develop Enugu was conceived on the premise of patriotism and sacrifice for our origin, where we have stakes for our collective destiny as a people.

“We cannot linger and stay away from this reality of what we see on the ground that has in various ways impacted our development because over the years we have not been working as a team to bring the expected development to our people, rather we have been working in silos and solo that does not really make the desired impact.

“We are all bona fide citizens of our great State, and if we do not join forces and pull our resources together it will be difficult to help our people come out of the dungeon of development despair.

“It is imperative at this juncture to come up with this initiative to assist the government in ensuring people of the State feel the development impact. We are open to like-minds and are ready to key into our aims and objectives.

“In this dialogue, all sons and daughters of Enugu State within Nigeria and Diaspora are expected to be part of it because we are a global body that is out to address issues bordering on investment, security, health, education, agriculture, and governance including the future of our people and that of the unborn children.

“The time to cooperate and unite to achieve this is now. It is also important to point out that Concerned Enugu Stakeholders’ Forum Worldwide is not out to promote politics and will never dabble into it.

“We have a 10-year plan for development. This is a 10-year plan, targeting 2030, the Year of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. Our focus areas in this first edition are private Investments in key sectors of the state economy, security, health issues, education, and governance. We’re looking forward to having successful dialogue and to issue a communiqué for public consumption and blueprint for policy-making.”

The statement also made it clear that the forum is non-partisan and does not promote any political ideology, but basically established to provide basic infrastructure and services that would better the lives of people in the State.

“This is not a political platform to promote any political ideology or any individual aspiration.

“We are here to think as NdiEnugu about our future with hope to come up with implementable strategies that go beyond preconceived political equations or a single regime in Enugu State. Contact us to join the dialogue”, it added.

