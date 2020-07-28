Group cautions against attack on Ekweremadu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

A Coalition of Enugu West Youth Organisations has cautioned against attacks on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu over allegations that he was interested in becoming Governor of Enugu state come 2023.

Coordinator of the group, Comrade Christian Onyeabochukwu in a statement in Enugu, on Tuesday, said he was at loss on what crime Ekweremade committed that certain interests were bent on destroying him.

Also read:

Onyeabochukwu said he was constrained to believe that Ekweremadu’s credentials were so intimidating that certain persons were so scared of him in the event that he declares his intentions to go for any other public office other than the Senate.

According to Onyeabochukwu, “The major point of aggression against Senator Ekweremadu is that if he makes such a declaration, it will be difficult to stop him, given his antecedents and track records. The only ground against Senator Ekweremadu is that Enugu State has a zoning arrangement and that by such zoning arrangement; it is the turn of Enugu-East. No one has been able to say that Senator Ekweremadu is not qualified for the job assuming he declares his readiness to contest.”

The group, however, maintained that Enugu state has no zoning formula, noting such arrangement was never formally taken by any organized stakeholders in the state. They, therefore, challenged anybody with a document on political zonings in the state to either present it or withdraw from such propagation.

“What has rather been in existence in Enugu State politics is what one can describe as the overriding commitment of our elders to ensure peace in the state; their understanding that if three persons are eating from a plate of food and there are three pieces of meat, common sense dictates that each person is entitled to a piece of meat.

“Now that all the three zones in the state have taken their turns we need to start afresh. In the usual Enugu tradition, I am certain that the elders of the State would eventually come together and decide what happens next. There is nowhere it is cast on stone how the rotation should proceed. The fear gripping so many people is that Ekweremadu stands high above any person eyeing that position should he declare his intention to run.

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic, Ekweremadu has demonstrated unprecedented visionary, exemplary and qualitative representation to his constituency and beyond. In a manner of speaking, Ekweremadu is a philosopher-king who has embodied the imagination of his people. As one distinguished son of Enugu state recently stated, Ekweremadu has attracted several tangible programmes and projects beyond the rust and tarnish of even the least charitable,” the group stated.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: