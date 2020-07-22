Breaking News
Translate

Forget Edo Sept 19 poll, NRM tells PDP, APC

On 7:58 amIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Forget Edo Sept 19 poll, NRM tells PDP, APC

By Gabriel Enogholase

AHEAD of Edo State September 19 governorship election, National Rescue Movement, NRM, has sent a strong message to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; its candidate, Godwin Obaseki and the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, that their time in power is over.

In a statement by its Director, Media and Communication Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Shedrach Oka, in Benin, the party urged PDP to stop campaigning for the re-election as Godwin Obaseki, saying he stands disqualified going by the court cases against him.

He said: “The National Rescue Movement, NRM, wishes to urge the candidate of the party to stop campaigning in Edo and start packing his luggage out of the Government House immediately.”

ALSO READ: Edo 2020: Timipre Sylva vows victory for APC, says Obaseki’s incumbency a ruse

Oka also said in separate suits filed against them by APC and Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), and four other SANs, the plaintiffs want the court to stop Obaseki and Phillip Shaibu from participating in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

On Ize-Iyamu, Oka said the APC candidate has a case against him at a Federal High Court, and his association with the APC former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has made him a laughing stock to the electorate.

He charged the electorate not to vote for “recycled, old and remote-controlled candidates, adding that the candidate of the NRM, Mr. Ozono, is a young vibrant man with a track record of getting things done.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!