Forget Edo Sept 19 poll, NRM tells PDP, APC

By Gabriel Enogholase

AHEAD of Edo State September 19 governorship election, National Rescue Movement, NRM, has sent a strong message to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; its candidate, Godwin Obaseki and the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, that their time in power is over.

In a statement by its Director, Media and Communication Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Shedrach Oka, in Benin, the party urged PDP to stop campaigning for the re-election as Godwin Obaseki, saying he stands disqualified going by the court cases against him.

He said: “The National Rescue Movement, NRM, wishes to urge the candidate of the party to stop campaigning in Edo and start packing his luggage out of the Government House immediately.”

Oka also said in separate suits filed against them by APC and Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), and four other SANs, the plaintiffs want the court to stop Obaseki and Phillip Shaibu from participating in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

On Ize-Iyamu, Oka said the APC candidate has a case against him at a Federal High Court, and his association with the APC former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has made him a laughing stock to the electorate.

He charged the electorate not to vote for “recycled, old and remote-controlled candidates, adding that the candidate of the NRM, Mr. Ozono, is a young vibrant man with a track record of getting things done.

