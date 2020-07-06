Breaking News
Translate

Fire razed Kano Power Substation

On 12:56 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Sex workers dislodged as fire razes brothel in Rivers

By Bashir Bello

The substation is a major supply route in KEDCO franchise areas covering Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

Also read: Stray bullets hit two as Customs, petrol smugglers clash at Seme border

Muhammed said firemen have since quenched the fire outbreak.

According to him, “We received a distress call at about 11 am.

“It was a transformer that caught up with fire.

“We have since quenched the fire.

“No life was lost.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertained the immediate cause of the incident,” Muhammed however said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!