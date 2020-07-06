Fire razed Kano Power Substation

By Bashir Bello
The substation is a major supply route in KEDCO franchise areas covering Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.
The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed confirmed the incident to Vanguard.
Also read: Stray bullets hit two as Customs, petrol smugglers clash at Seme border
Muhammed said firemen have since quenched the fire outbreak.
According to him, “We received a distress call at about 11 am.
“It was a transformer that caught up with fire.
“We have since quenched the fire.
“No life was lost.
“Investigation is ongoing to ascertained the immediate cause of the incident,” Muhammed however said.