Fire razed Kano Power Substation

By Bashir Bello

The substation is a major supply route in KEDCO franchise areas covering Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

Muhammed said firemen have since quenched the fire outbreak.

According to him, “We received a distress call at about 11 am.

“It was a transformer that caught up with fire.

“We have since quenched the fire.

“No life was lost.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertained the immediate cause of the incident,” Muhammed however said.

Vanguard News

