Edo 2020: NYSC corrects error, issues new certificate to Obaseki

Following an error on his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, Governor Obaseki has been issued a new certificate.

Obaseki name was mistakenly written on the NYSC certificate as OBASEK instead of his correct surname, Obaseki. The programme had in the new certificate with number A 004280695 corrected the error.

The Edo state incumbent governor was disqualified from contesting in the All Progressive Congress (APC) due to an error on his certificates, among other things.

The Professor Jonathan Ayuba-led Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo state Governorship primary election speaking on why Obaseki was considered ineligible to contest in the party’s primary election said in part; “On the NYSC certificate dated 6th August 1980, the committee observed that he bears the name ‘Obasek’ Godwin.

“While this may be an error on the part of the issuing authority, we observed however that the aspirant has not taken any step ever to have the anomaly corrected by the issuing authority.

Due to the saga surrounding his certificate among other issues, Obaseki decamped to the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He subsequently emerged as the PDP flagbearer for the Edo governorship election slated for September 20.

