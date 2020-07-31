COVlD-19: KWRTMA begins enforcement of nose masks in Kwara Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA), says it will commence full enforcement of the compulsory use of nose masks by all motorists and commuters in the state on Friday

Mr. Yekeen Bello, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview.

According to Bello, motorists or commuters, who ignore the use of nose masks in any part of the state will be arrested and prosecuted.

He warned the commercial motorcyclists operating in the state not to carry more than one passenger, while the commercial tricycle operators must carry only two passengers.

“We want the residents of the state to stay safe and this informed our decision to commence full enforcement on the use of nose masks on Friday,” Bello said.

Ahead of Friday Eid-el-kabir celebration, the Authority (KWRTMA), said it had deployed 170 personnel to ensure sanity on roads across the 16 local government area of the state.

Bello said that the Authority had mapped out strategy toward enduring that there are free movements of motorists and pedestrians in all parts of the state during the festivals and beyond.

He warned motorists to always obey all traffic rules and regulations and avoid indiscriminate parking on major roads.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: