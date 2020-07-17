COVID-19: KADPOLY set to reopen if FG permits – Rector

Kindly Share This Story:

…as NAPS urges other institutions to emulate KADPOLY

The Kaduna Polytechnic, KADPOLY, in Northwest Nigeria has taken all necessary measures to reopen responsibly, once the Federal Government gives the permission to do so, Rector of the Polytechnic, Professor Idris Bugaje has said.

Professor Bugaje spoke on Thursday, after members of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), who inspected the institution’s readiness for post covid-19, passed a vote of confidence on the rector and his management for efforts toward ensuring that all necessary things were put in place for a safe reopening of the institution.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Professor Bugaje said the Kaduna Polytechnic “has produced its own sanitizing machine, we have gotten equipment that can measure your temperature, not even the ordinary one. We have an Ultraviolet, UV based sanitizer. We are using that with 210 nanometers. This bandwidth of ultraviolet radiation is not harmful to the eyes or skin. So by the time you pass through this, any type of germs or virus in your body will be killed.”

“We have a very robust clinic to accommodate sick patients and all the necessary Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) have been put in place. We rely heavily on the state isolation centre so that when ever their is a case we can immediately refer them. If there is any suspected case we have ambulances that can convey them to the isolation centre.”

“Anytime the government gives the go ahead, we are prepared to reopen,” he said.

In a related development, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS),has expressed appreciation to the Kaduna Polytechnic management for fast-tracking efforts to reopen the school.

While commending the rector for a job weldone in the institution, NAPS’ National President, Sunday A Asuku expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness exhibited so far by Kaduna Polytechnic.

“With temporary isolation center in view, massive procurement of face mask for students, additional exit gate to avert congestion, automatic and manual hand washing and sanitizing machines all in place, the institution has set the pace for others,” he said.

“Our Leadership carried out independent facility assessment tour of Kaduna Polytechnic, an initiative of NAPS National lessership to ascertain level of readiness by respective management authorities across the country in preparation for post Covid-19 academic resumption. This we are doing to ensure safety and wellbeing of teeming Nigerian Polytechnic students upon resumption for academic pursuit as we face post Covid-19 era, and also to convince federal government to hasten the reopening of our institutions.”

“Our experience in Kaduna Polytechnic today is marveled with executed projects, ongoing projects and upcoming projects, we therefore wish to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari on the Choice of Prof Bugaje as Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic. Indeed the true reflection, definition and representation of Polytechnic education has just been implemented in Kadpoly through the enviable records of Prof Bugaje.

“We are confident that if all Tertiary Institutions emulate Kadpoly and her giant strides in post Covid-19 containment effort for resumption of academic activities, no case or spread of virus will be recorded on any campus across Nigeria. We strongly implore other Tertiary Institution management to emulate Kadpoly management, most critically her hostel rehabilitation and construction scheme through Public Private Partnership (PPP),” he said.

