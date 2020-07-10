Breaking News
Breaking: Ikorodu indigene launches first Bitcoin ATM in Africa (Video)

Bitcoin ATM

By Bose Adelaja

An Ikorodu indigene and Chief Executive Officer of Block Stale, Adekunle Daniel, Friday, launched the first-ever Bitcoin Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Lagos.

He said the invention was part of the desire to eliminate the technicalities associated with Bitcoin transactions.

The ATM machine was launched after a press briefing in Aga area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Video shows the Chairman BeepMagnet Dr Gilead Okolonkwo carrying out a test-transaction transaction while Daniel and others look on.

