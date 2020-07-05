Balarabe Musa endorses National Consultative Front

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Aremu, Yerima woo compatriots

…2023 should be on competence, not based on region-Yerima

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Elder statesman and Second Republic Governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa has endorsed the newly formed political movement, the National Consultative Front ,NCF.

He spoke in Kaduna on Friday when foremost labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu and President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Shettima Yerima visited and sought for his blessings on their move to form a platform that would correct the alleged bad state of Nigeria.

Balarabe Musa recalled that democratic governance in the Second Republic started like the NCF with the process of informing Nigerians about happenings in their country.

He said among them who came together because of their concern about the negative state of the nation, only he and Jim Nwobodo remained and were still together personally and politically.

“We will support your group and will help it to grow ,” he said.

The President of the AYCF, Shettina Yerima said joining the NCF was a clarion call on all Nigerians to join hands and salvage the nation.

He said NCF is a national platform where they would deliberate and come up with what is best for Nigeria.

Speaking on the occasion , Comrade Aremu said the NCF was a movement whose idea has come,adding that the enthusiasm that trailed the new national initiative on national building should not be lost.

“Many compatriots are joining daily and hourly. Even those reported to have not been “consulted” have welcome the new initiative .There is no doubt that National Consultative Front (NCF) is an idea whose time has come. Things are fast falling apart in Nigeria beyond what the late literary, Chinua Achebe documented about colonial Nigeria in the classic African story : Things Fall Apart and post colonial Nigeria’s “The Trouble with Nigeria”, he said.

He said NCF was a new political paradigm to get things done in a new way to deliver the much needed public good to Nigerians.

“Therefore the facilitating Secretariat of the National Consultative Front (NCF) must intensify consultation with all to retain confidence. In the new political normal, we should not take each other for granted just as the Nigerians have been taken for a ride since 1999. However compatriots too should jettison the old idea of entitlement to be “consulted” on the task which we all agonize over daily: repositioning our dear Nation on the path of development, deepening democracy, political and electoral reforms and eradication of poverty.”

” I was not “consulted” as such. But I wholeheartedly accept that I was rightly enlisted. Many compatriots have also called to complain why they are not enlisted and that they must be counted. I certainly don’t need “consultation”: “on a new political intervention for rescuing our dear country from the exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership and the manipulation of a bickering, factionalized ruling political elites in Nigeria” he said.

He explained that the ultimate goal of the NCF was political, but they we must connect to the daily struggles of Nigerians against crisis of governance.

“Any crisis within a ruling party must be of grave concern because of it’s adverse implications for good governance. A ruling party in crisis means actually a nation in “governance hemorrhage”. I recall that the internal crisis which rocked the ruling PDP created an atmosphere for deepening security challenge, the worst expression being the kidnapping of chibok girls in 2014 by Boko Haram militants, worsened corrupt practices and reversal of economic growth of earlier years from which Nigeria had not yet recovered.”

“The new fuel price increase during Coronavirus pandemic is unacceptably and insensitive. It will worsen poverty which ironically President Buhari recently accepts has worsened with lockdowns. With 10 percent inflation rate, Nigerians are already oppressed by high prices and eroded purchasing power. Fuel price at the time of ease of movement after protracted lock downs means the Federal government is not committed to sustainable livelihoods .”

“We support the demand of NLC that government reverses from the current arbitrary N143 to the old fuel price of N121.50 per litre. There should be transparency in pricing governance on the part of the Board of Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) considering the market fundamentals of foreign exchange, bank interest rates by importers of petroleum products.”

“The existing debt servicing of 80 per cent of revenue is not sustainable and unacceptable for national development. Nigeria should urgently demand for debt forgiveness or push for debt cancellation. It is commendable that with the context of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) initiative, China had pledged to cancel the debts of some African countries in the form of interest-free government loans that are due to mature by the end of 2020. Nigeria should demand that China’s debt deal includes Nigerian debts too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shetima Yerima has said in a separate interview that contrary to his previous postiion that power should remain in the North come 2023,he has now changed his position.

” If you look at it, I have now changed position. By the time you are thinking that power must reside in a region, you may cause havoc. My view now is on competency ,any side of the country should mobilize adults that are competent,” he said.

