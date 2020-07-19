Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by Uchenna Madu, on Sunday, said that the former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, alongside his followers frustrated the vision of Engr Ezekiel Izuogu, who was said to have manufactured the first indigenous car— Z-600— in Africa.

MASSOB was reacting to the report of the demise of Izuogu, where Madu, described Izuogu as a patriotic son of Biafra whose dream should not be allowed to die.

The MASSOB leader said he was not happy that successive governments after Abacha neglected the vision of Izuogu because he is not a “northerner”.

Engr. Izuogu, who designed Nigeria’s first indigenous prototype automobile in 1997, died in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Sunday.

According to Madu, “MASSOB was shocked to learn about the sudden death of Engr Ezekiel Izuogu. His death was a huge physical loss to the people of Biafra and Africa in general.

“He is a patriotic Biafran that will forever be honoured and celebrated.

“The administration of General Sani Abacha and other successive governments frustrated his technological ingenuity.

“His death is being celebrated by dormant and unprogressive brains, who taught they have killed his Z-600 vision and other technological advancements.

“Though MASSOB mourns his physical loss, his technological ingenuity and political aspirations are still intact. Soon, the works of Ezekiel Izuogu will manifest.

“MASSOB rejects the hypocritical and subtle condolences of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What moulded and shaped Ezekiel Izuogu is not dead. The spirit of Biafra and the ingenuity of the Igbo man can never die. He is a patriotic and indefatigable Igbo man, whose love for his Igboism has no match.”

