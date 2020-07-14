59-year-old Pastor arrested for defiling 10-year-old girl in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Police in Ogun State has arrested a 59-year-old Pastor of Light Christian Church, Odeda in Odeda Local Government Area of the state, Oketokun Abiodun for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 10-year-old girl (name withheld).

According to a release by the image-maker of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested following a report by the father of the victim who reported at Odeda Police station.

He said: “the suspect saw his daughter playing with other children and he called her to go and bring his key for him in his room, while the innocent girl was going into the room, the pastor allegedly followed her behind, pushed her into the bed, covered her mouth with his hands and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her”.

Oyeyemi added that “upon the report, the DPO Odeda division, CSP Ajayi Williams detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested.”

ALSO READ:

“On interrogation, the pastor owned up to the commission of the crime and he is currently being detained at Odeda police station; while the victim has been taken to General hospital Odeda for medical attention”.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: