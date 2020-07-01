420 robbery, kidnap, cult suspects arrested in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

……3,370 violators arrested during COVID-19 enforcement

Evelyn Usman, Lagos

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday, disclosed that 420 suspects were arrested for various crimes in the state, within one month.

Also arrested were 3, 375 violators during enforcement of COVID-19 directives by the Federal and State governments.

A breakdown of the arrest as highlighted by Odumosu, while briefing journalists on the command’s success in the last one month, showed that 41 robbery suspects were arrested, while one of them died during the exchange of gunfire with the Police. He said 28 robbery attempts were foiled in the process.

Other arrests made included 195 suspected cultists, four were arrested for kidnapping, and 52 for murder.

He stated that six cases of suicide were recorded in Lagos, with four suicide attempts foiled, within the period under review.

Also, 19 assorted firearms with a lot of ammunition of different caliber, including axes, cutlasses, other dangerous weapons, and charms were recovered.

Odumosu said, “ In sustaining the war against rape, the command has in the last one month arrested 30 suspects for rape and defilement, 23 suspects were arrested for domestic violence and two suspects for child abuse.

“On COVID-19 enforcement, the command has successfully arrested 3,375 violators. Out of the number, 2,600 were arrested for violating curfew, 208 arrested for not wearing face masks, 90 arrested for not maintaining social distance, and 447 arrested for interstate travel.

Out of 1,506 vehicles impounded, 210 were intercepted for interstate travel. Also impounded were 1,858 motorcycles and 156 tricycles”.

He informed that enforcement of the use of face masks and other precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus, was still ongoing, even as he cautioned commercial bus drivers against violating the directive on the specified number of passengers to be conveyed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: