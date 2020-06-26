US rapper Huey killed in double shooting

Kindly Share This Story:

Rapper Huey has been killed in a double shooting in his hometown of St Louis, according to reports. He was 32.

The “Pop, Lock & Drop It” star real name Lawrence Franks Jr. was shot at least once at about 11 p.m. Thursday while in a front yard, according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch

Huey who had a teenage daughter was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, police told the paper, without officially confirming his identity.

A second victim went to a local precinct and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police told the paper. It was not immediately clear how he was connected to Huey.

While officials did not confirm his identity, the local hip hop community lit up social media with tributes to one of the city’s most popular recent rappers.

“They killed my lil cousin,” tweeted former state rep. Bruce Franks Jr., a local activist fighting gun violence known as the ”St Louis Superman.”

“The last time we performed together! Y’all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy!”

St. Louis-based producer and songwriter Jaylien Wesley said he “shed a few” at the news.

“My dawg Huey is gone forever,” he wrote, saying, “Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever.”

DJ Boogie Corleone said the news “hit hard” in an Instagram tribute. “Rest well my friend,” he wrote.

NY Post

Vanguard

