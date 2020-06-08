Breaking News
Translate

Troops eliminate 70 bandits in Kachia forest

On 5:40 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Soldiers on rampage in Bomadi over shooting of colleague by policeBy Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In a combined ground and air offensive on 5 June 2020, troops of Operation THUNDER STRIKE under Operation ACCORD in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes conducted a clearance patrol to Kachia Forest and neutralized 70 armed bandits/cattle rustlers.

This followed timely and credible information on the bandit’s movement within the area.

Major GeneralJohn Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said the troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest.

“Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, seventy (70) bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries. The troops are exploitating the forest. Details to follow as they unfold.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.

READ ALSO: ‘Troops killed 26 armed bandits, rescued 9 kidnapped in Katsina, Zamfara’

“Similarly, troops of Operation YAKI in blocking positions for Operation ACCORD at outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended 2 bandits’ logistics suppliers. Items recovered include: recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation THUNDER STRIKE, Operation YAKI and Air Component of Operation ACCORD, for their dexterity. While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the Country,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!