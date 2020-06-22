Return our property now, APC tells Giadom

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Buhari, Lawan meet in Aso Rock over crisis in APC

…NWC member kicks as bid to oust Giadom thickens

…It’s laughable, says Giadom; He’s one of us, says N’East Vice Chair

By Clifford Ndujihe, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The meeting came on a day the crisis of confidence in the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party thickened, following the decision of the NWC to ask the court-endorsed Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, to return all party property in his possession.

Lawan said: “I had the opportunity to talk to my leader, the President, about the challenges in APC. I believe that we have to deal with these challenges. This is the ruling party of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the President, with the control of the National Assembly, with more governors than any other political party, the situation should not and must not be allowed to degenerate further than it has.

“I believe we must go into the constitution of our party and see how we are to address this but we must not allow this to continue as it is today because the stability of APC is the stability of Nigeria, this is the party that is running the affairs of this country.

“So, I believe that we have to sort this out and that will make our work even better and easier when we have a stable party because the party is supposed to be part of the apparatus of running government. We are supposed to run or operate or implement or execute the manifesto of the party.

“Therefore, the party is key, central, essential to ensuring that government, whether on the executive or legislative side, continues to face those issues in the manifesto and, of course, the manifesto will be to make Nigeria better.

“So, I had the opportunity to discuss that with the President who is the leader of the party in Nigeria and by the grace of God in the next few days, we will see certain actions will be taken and we are praying that all our leaders in the party across the country will make every possible effort to get the party reconciled.”

Crisis worsens

Meanwhile, the crisis of confidence in the National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, thickened yesterday, following the decision of the NWC to ask the court-endorsed Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, to return all party property in his possession.

Sixteen members of the NWC, led by the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, had declared Chief Giadom persona non grata, stating that the office of the Deputy National Secretary became vacant following his resignation to take part in the 2019 general elections.

Consequently, they contended that he could not lay claim to the leadership of the party as he was no longer a member of the NWC.

The position of the NEC was, however, countered yesterday by one of its members, the National Vice Chairman, North East of the party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, who insisted that Giadom was not only granted waiver to participate in the last elections but was also formally accepted back into the NWC after the polls.

However, National Legal Adviser of the party, Babatunde Ogala, said the purported waiver granted Giadom was a nullity as the constitutional procedures were not followed.

Return our property

On a day Chief Giadom was writing to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize him as the acting National Chairman of the party and transact businesses with him accordingly, the NWC members had also penned a letter asking him to return his identification card, party documents, car and all other things in his possession belonging to the party.

The letter, sighted by Vanguard, was dated June 8 and emanated from the Directorate of Administration at the APC National Secretariat. Giadom’s letter to INEC was dated the same day.

It’s laughable, says Giadom

When contacted, Giadom told our correspondent that he had not seen the letter but that even if it existed, it was laughable.

“I have not seen such letter, but if it exists, it is laughable,” he said.

The Rivers State chapter of the party had already sent a candidate, Worgu Boms, to the South-South zonal leadership of the party, headed by Ntufam Eta. The candidate is to replace Chief Giadom as Deputy National Secretary.

‘Giadom did not resign’

National Vice Chairman, North-East of the party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, has, however, dismissed claims by 16 of his colleagues at the NWC on the resignation of Chief Giadom.

Mustapha said Giadom never resigned his position as Deputy National Secretary but was given a waiver to contest as running mate to the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State.

APC yet to notify us on readiness to comply with COVID-19 law— Edo Govt

Edo State Government, yesterday, said all the 15 parties taking part in the September 19 governorship poll has notified it of their readiness to comply with the state’s COVID-19 law on political gatherings apart from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government,t Osarodion Ogie, the governmen restated its readiness to protect the lives of Edo people and ensure that all activities during this period are done in compliance with extant laws and regulations to safeguard people and ensure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

It appealed to the Presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Director of Department of State Service, and other security agencies to prevail on those behind the act of lawlessness in their planned activity to desist.

The APC Primary Committee Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said yesterday that the committee will comply with the COVID-19 law and ensure that not more than 18 persons gather at a spot from the beginning of the primary to the end.

The law says not more than 20 persons.

