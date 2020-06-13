Psycho Minds entertainment’s passion for music

Kindly Share This Story:

3Psycho Minds Entertainment is a contemporary music and entertainment company founded by Ighodalo Bonnie Oyakhilome, Ighodalo John Osemudiame, Esi Emmanuel Emeka and Ofude Jude Ajayi on the 27th of February 2020 in Abuja.

This independent music and entertainment company is dedicated to artist development; music production, distribution and management; content creation; and cross- platform content.

According to the founders; “We have a deep passion for and commitment to music and culture. This platform will allow us to identify, develop and nurture talent, and build a diverse rooster of emerging artists who we can build up to award-winning superstars.

Our aim is to consistently deliver original, refreshing music to people round the world, and to become the destination hub for young creatives in the country.”

The founders bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table and are excited about unveiling their robust roaster of fresh up and coming talents in the coming weeks.

