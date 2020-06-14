June 12: Oyo offers governance with human face

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

IN Oyo State, residents are divided in their views about democracy in the last one year. Though, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi could boast of some achievements especially in infrastructure and security, a large number of residents still hold it against him that as laudable as his policies were, they did not have human face.

Following the change of government in the state, a great percentage of people in the state rolled out drums when Governor Seyi Makinde assumed office.

Without mincing words, he has endeared himself to people especially government workers and pensioners as he pays their salaries regularly. Also, unlike the former governor who was accused of high-handedness, Governor Makinde is considered a levelheaded person.

Hiwever, some people are not at ease with the simplicity of the administration. The urban renewal which Senator Ajimobi prioritized is almost in shambles in the state especially in Ibadan. All those selling wares on the roads, under the high tension wires who Senator Ajimobi sent packing, are back.

Unlike the tenure of the former governor when security was at its best, most residents are no longer sleeping with their two eyes closed as a results of frequent robbery attacks and burglary.

The romance of Governor Makinde with a notorious chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers which has ruptured the peace that the state enjoyed is not giving room for people to say they are enjoying democracy in the last one year. Though, the administration has just spent one year, much has not been seen in the area of infrastructure. The governor recently said his administration had done about 307 projects, people are asking a lot of questions regarding this claim.

VANGUARD

