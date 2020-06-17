Kindly Share This Story:

… person to pick passengers to remain in their car

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday said only passengers who are traveling will be allowed into the airport terminals when flight operations resume on the 21st of June.

This is just as it also said persons coming to pick up arriving passengers are to remain in their cars until the expected passenger’s exit airports’ entrances.

The Authority disclosed all these on Wednesday through its twitter handle as part of the new protocols for the restart of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It wrote: “Non-travelling passengers will not be allowed into the Airport Terminal Buildings. People coming to pick up arriving passengers are advised to remain in their cars until passengers exit the gate. Stay safe.”

It further urged travellers to wear face masks, maintain two metres distance, and arrive at airports at least three hours before flights to ensure proper checks.

The federal government is making arrangements to reopen the country’s airports after they were shut in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall the government had recently said civil aviation authorities will determine when domestic flights in the country will resume.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, had on June 1 said that “the aviation industry is requested to start developing protocols to allow for domestic flights to resume anytime from the 21st of June onwards.”

However, while giving an update last week, Aliyu said the PTF was yet to receive any update from the aviation sector on its preparedness to restart commercial flight operations.

