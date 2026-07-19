‘All people see online is character, I’m more mature privately’ — Peller

Peller

Popular Nigerian content creator Peller has said the personality millions of people see on social media is different from who he is in private, describing himself as far more mature away from the cameras.

The Tiktoker, in a snippet from an upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, said the energetic persona people see on social media is simply a character he portrays for entertainment, insisting those who know him personally see a much more mature side of him.

“All people see online about me is the character, I’m more mature when I’m alone.”

Peller also spoke about his desire to get married, revealing that his decision is influenced by his family background.

According to him, his parents never got married before having children, and he hopes to change that pattern in his own life.

“My parents did not get married and gave birth to us. I want to break that curse and get married.”

The content creator has built a large following through his humorous skits, livestreams and energetic online persona, making him one of Nigeria’s most recognisable digital entertainers.

Vanguard News