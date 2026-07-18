UK raises alarm as drug gangs lure young travellers with luxury holidays

The UK Home Office has cautioned young people against accepting offers of free holidays or luxury travel packages from organised crime groups that recruit unsuspecting travellers to smuggle drugs into the country.

The advisory, published on the Home Office website on July 17, 2026, was issued by Border Force ahead of the busy summer travel season following a significant increase in cannabis smuggling through UK airports.

According to the Home Office, criminal networks are increasingly targeting school leavers, university graduates, first-time travellers and young holidaymakers through social media platforms, offering them all-expenses-paid trips before persuading them to transport illegal drugs.

Official figures show that the number of cannabis couriers intercepted at UK airports upon arrival rose sharply from 142 in 2023 to 976 in 2025.

In the first half of 2026 alone, authorities arrested 600 passengers attempting to smuggle cannabis through UK airports. Men aged between 18 and 37 travelling from Thailand accounted for the largest group of those detained.

Border Force said criminal gangs “entice victims with promises of free luxury holidays, business-class flights and spending money” before coercing them into carrying cannabis into the UK.

As part of a nationwide awareness campaign across UK airports, the agency has “advised travellers to refuse offers of free holidays or accommodation, particularly to destinations where cannabis is legal, including Thailand, Canada and parts of the United States.”

Travellers were also advised to verify the contents of their luggage, avoid carrying bags for other people, ignore suspicious approaches on social media, keep their passports and travel documents in their possession at all times, and remember that importing cannabis into the UK remains a serious criminal offence, regardless of whether it is legal in the country of departure.

Border Force Lead Officer for Safeguarding, Kate Goldstone, warned that criminal gangs exploit young people for financial gain while leaving them to face severe legal consequences.

“Organised criminal gangs are exploiting young people for profit – living it up while leaving their courier victims facing lifetime consequences.

“Our message to young travellers is simple. If an offer feels too good to be true, it probably is.

“A single decision made before a holiday could lead to a criminal record, a prison sentence and years of lost opportunities.”

The agency warned that anyone caught smuggling cannabis into the UK could be arrested, prosecuted and handed a criminal record, with penalties including prison sentences of up to 14 years and restrictions on future international travel that could affect employment and educational opportunities.

Border Force also disclosed that cannabis seizures at UK airports have reached unprecedented levels, increasing by 50 per cent over the past year. Seizures from arriving air passengers climbed from 2.1 tonnes in 2022 to more than 28 tonnes in 2025.

While Thailand has become a major departure point for cannabis couriers, Border Force noted that “criminal networks also operate in other jurisdictions where cannabis is legal or more readily available, including Canada, the United States and parts of Europe.”

The warning comes as UK and Thai authorities implement a joint operation to combat cannabis smuggling between both countries.

Under the initiative, British nationals caught attempting to “smuggle cannabis from Thailand face average fines of about £17,700 or prison sentences of up to two years.”

Border Force urged anyone approached by individuals seeking to recruit them to transport cannabis or other illicit drugs to immediately report the incident to local law enforcement agencies, consular officials or Crimestoppers.