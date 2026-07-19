‘If Terry G fights me, he will rise again’ — Portable challenges singer to boxing match

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has challenged fellow artiste Terry G to a celebrity boxing match, claiming the bout would revive the veteran singer’s career.

Portable made the remarks during an interview on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television, where he discussed his growing involvement in celebrity boxing and his plans for future fights.

When asked who he would like to face next in the ring, the “Zazuu” crooner named Terry G without hesitation.

“I want to fight Terry G. If Terry G fights me, one-on-one in boxing, he will rise again. People will remember him again,” he said.

After the interviewer suggested that he wanted to help Terry G’s career through the proposed fight, Portable agreed and demonstrated his readiness for the contest.

The 32-year-old also called for a rematch with skit maker Carter Efe, who handed him the first defeat of his celebrity boxing career in May 2026.

“I will go again with Carter Efe. I will beat him,” he said.

Portable added that he intends to return to London after completing another boxing contest with actor Charles Okocha.

The singer also claimed his participation in celebrity boxing has contributed significantly to the sport’s popularity in Nigeria.

“I used my music career to build Nigerian boxing.”

Addressing speculation about his relationship with rapper Olamide, Portable denied reports of any fallout, insisting the YBNL boss remains one of the people who helped him succeed.

“I did not fight Olamide. He’s my helper.”

Portable also made a bold prediction about the Nigerian music industry, saying no local artiste would win a Grammy Award without collaborating with him.

“No Nigerian artiste will win a Grammy without featuring me,” he said.

Portable has become one of Nigeria’s best-known celebrity boxers since making his debut in December 2023.

He won his first exhibition bout against actor Charles Okocha by decision before stopping rapper Speed Darlington via technical knockout in April 2025 after his opponent suffered a shoulder injury.

His unbeaten run came to an end in May 2026 when Carter Efe defeated him by unanimous decision at Chaos in the Ring 4 in Lagos.

Vanguard News