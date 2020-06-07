Ondo university lecturer slumps, dies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 58-year-old Senior lecturer at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Dr Gilbert Ibitola, reportedly slumped and died in his apartment, sending fear and anxiety across the campus.

Late lbitola, a father of three was not sick before his demise according to family sources.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution confirmed the Ondo lecturer’s untimely death in a statement issued yesterday.

Chairman of the institution ASUU chapter, Dr Dipo Akomolafe said the deceased, who was of the Department of Physical Sciences, died on Friday.

Akomolafe described Ibitola as a brilliant scholar and a great physicist who devoted his life time to teaching, research and community service.

He also described the deceased as a humorous and humble academician whose life was worthy of emulation.

“With deep regret but total submission to the will of God, ASUU, OAUSTECH chapter, announces the sudden, painful and shocking death of one of our members, Dr Gilbert Ibitola.

“He reportedly slumped and died in his apartment on Friday. Until his death, he was a senior lecturer in the Department. of Physical Sciences and he was once the acting and pioneer Head of Department.

“Ibitola was a brilliant scholar and great physicist who devoted his life time to teaching, research and community service which contributed immensely to the growth and development of the department and the university at large.

“He has several publications in renowned academic journals to his credit and has not been known to compromise academic standard in his research pursuit in any way or form.

“The union will greatly miss his comradeship, his department will miss his academic contributions and the university will eternally mourn his demise, praying that God should grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

He was born on January 8, 1962 and left behind a wife and three children.

