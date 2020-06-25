Okwuofu has unquenchable love for Delta,  PDP — Oborevwori 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, said Chief Nkem Okwuofu has an unquenchable love for the unity and growth of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu to felicitate with Chief Nkem Okwuofu who is the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission on her 70th birth anniversary, said is she is committed to the vision of the founding fathers of the State.

Also read:

Describing her as his special mummy, the Speaker prayed to God to continue to guide and protect the septuagenarian.

He said: “My special mummy, I join other teeming Deltans today in celebrating you at 70 and it is my prayer that God will continue to keep you in good health. You have done so much for our dear state and the history of Delta State will not be complete without acknowledging your selfless contributions to the advancement of the state.

“Our good Lord will continue to make you strong and keep you because we still have much to benefit from your wealth of experience. May your light continue to shine”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: