The Niger state Infrastructure Committee has expressed concern over the handling of Kagara township roads and Bunu-Genu road by contractors.

Speaking at the meeting held with MD of Enerco company, the company handling the construction of Kagara township roads, the Chief of Staff urged the contractors to complete the project within the stipulated time in the contract.

On their part, Enerco promised to address these concerns after being given 3days to go back to the site.

Further, the committee also engaged the company in handling the Bunu-Genu road and an understanding was reached on how the job should be completed in time.

Also, a decision was reached that work should resume at once on the 4 number of roads in London street which has also stayed longer than necessary.

The committee came to a conclusion on the City Gate to Chanchaga road for repairs to start in earnest.

