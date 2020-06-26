N-Power Batch C registration to commence 11:45pm June 26

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Batch C registration for the N-Power programme is scheduled to commence by 11:45 pm Friday (June 26) according to the programme’s official Twitter handle post.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had earlier announced the commencement of enrolment for a new batch of N-Power beneficiaries effective June 26, 2020.

According to a statement by the ministry, “the N-Power Programme has enrolled 500,000 beneficiaries thus far – 200,000 from Batch A which started in September 2016 and 300,000 from Batch B which kicked off in August 2018.

“The beneficiaries were supposed to spend not less than 24 months on the programme and were spread across the key industries targeted by the program – Agriculture, Health, Education, and Tax.

“The current beneficiaries from Batches A and B are scheduled to transit the programme by July 31, 2020, with plans already in place to transition them into entrepreneurship.”

N-power programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment, and direct support.

The programme is targeted at unemployed Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 to “contribute in building a skilled Nigerian workforce”.

Unemployed Nigerians with a secondary school leaving certificates according to N-Power can apply for “N-Power Agro, N-Power Build, N-Power Creative and N-Power Tech,”

While only graduates are allowed to apply for N-Power Teach and N-Power Health.

Disregarding ersatz websites and fake agents, N-Power has advised the general public not to pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal.

N-Power also reiterated that the portal will be opened by 11:45 pm and that all registrations with “successful” pop-up prior to 11:45pm are invalid.

“Dear Intending N-Power 2020 Applicants, Here is how to prepare for the N-Power application. Remember 1. Portal opens 11.45pm, June 26th, 2020. 2. Application is FREE. Do NOT pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal. 3. Get a printout or accurate details of your BVN. #NPowerNG”

Dear Intending N-Power 2020 Applicants, Here is how to prepare for the N-Power application. Remember

1. Portal opens 11.45pm, June 26th, 2020.

2. Application is FREE. Do NOT pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal.

3. Get a printout or accurate details of your BVN.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/q9enxbvzCP — N-Power (@npower_ng) June 25, 2020



“We understand some people have attempted registration. Please NOTE that your registration is null and void. It doesn’t count till the portal opens at 11.45pm tonight. Following instructions are a vital component of the N-Power Programme. They are there to protect you.”

We understand some people have attempted registration. Please NOTE that your registration is null and void. It doesn’t count till the portal opens at 11.45pm tonight. Following instructions are a vital component of the N-Power Programme. They are there to protect you.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/IZkTXSdTrJ — N-Power (@npower_ng) June 26, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: