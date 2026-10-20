Meet Nigeria’s youngest female SAN, Olamide Ehinfun-Adekunle

Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Ehinfun-Adekunle has made history as Nigeria’s youngest female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), attaining the prestigious legal rank at the age of 40.

She was among 68 legal practitioners sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on October 12, 2026, during the opening of the 2026/2027 legal year. Four women were among the newly elevated practitioners.

Born on June 25, 1986, in Kaduna State, Ehinfun-Adekunle hails from Ijero-Ekiti in Ekiti State. Her journey into the legal profession began with her studies at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where she obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree between 2003 and 2009.

She proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, where she studied from 2009 to 2010, before earning a Master of Laws degree in International Trade Law from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, between 2011 and 2012. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the UK.

Before joining Afe Babalola & Co. in September 2013, Ehinfun-Adekunle worked at D. D. Dodo & Co. and the Nuhu Ribadu Campaign Organisation.

She subsequently became a partner at Afe Babalola & Co., where her areas of practice include complex litigation, commercial dispute resolution, oil and gas, arbitration, election petitions, transactional law and regulatory compliance. Her professional experience has also included appearances before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee approved her elevation to the rank of SAN on July 23, 2026, before she was formally sworn in alongside 67 other legal practitioners in October.

Ehinfun-Adekunle’s interest in law reportedly developed during her childhood. Her parents described her as talkative, a trait also reflected in her primary school reports. Stories told by her father about politics in the old Western Region and the legal career of Chief Rotimi Williams, popularly known as “Timi the Law”, helped shape her interest in the profession.

Several prominent figures have influenced her career, including Aare Afe Babalola, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Kehinde Ogunwumiju and Pastor R. A. Ogunwole.

Beyond her legal practice, Ehinfun-Adekunle has spoken about the challenges confronting Nigeria’s justice system, particularly delays in the administration of justice and the financial burden prolonged litigation places on individuals and businesses.