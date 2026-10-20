Eniola Badmus apologises to Laide Bakare, calls for end to feud

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has apologised to her colleague, Laide Bakare, following the backlash over her reaction to Bakare’s name during a recent podcast appearance, expressing a desire to put their differences behind them.

Badmus tendered the apology in a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, days after a clip from her appearance on Isbae U’s Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast went viral on social media.

During the interview, the host mentioned Bakare as one of his favourite actresses, prompting Badmus to hiss and change her facial expression. The moment attracted reactions online and revived discussions about the strained relationship between the two actresses.

Reflecting on her reaction via her Instagram page, Badmus admitted that it could have been perceived as dismissive and expressed regret over how it came across.

“On reflection, I realise my reaction when Laide Bakare’s name was mentioned during my recent interview could have come across as dismissive, and for that, I sincerely apologise,” she wrote.

Addressing Bakare directly, the actress added, “Laide, whatever our differences, I choose peace and I genuinely wish you well.”

Badmus said maturity involves learning from past experiences and choosing to move forward rather than holding on to disagreements.

“We’re all growing, learning and becoming better versions of ourselves. Sometimes maturity is simply knowing when to let go and move forward,” she stated.

She concluded her message with a plea for peace, writing, “Joo maa binu. No negativity. No grudges. Let love lead and peace reigns.”

The apology comes amid a history of public disagreements between the actresses, whose relationship has been marked by exchanges on social media and confrontations at public events.

In March 2024, Badmus appeared to mock Bakare’s outfit at the latter’s book launch. Bakare had attended the event in a white outfit with an orange cape, which generated mixed reactions online.

Badmus subsequently took to Instagram and wrote, “Ewo ninu yin lo wo Aso Pastor Ajidara. Abeg who??” The remark was widely interpreted as a dig at Bakare’s outfit.

Bakare expressed disappointment over the incident, questioning why a colleague she regarded as a childhood friend from their University of Ibadan days would publicly criticise her instead of celebrating her achievement.