Marketing Institute embraces technology, Holds e-Voting, AGM

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN) has said its upcoming election to fill the position of First Vice-President, Second Vice-President, and Four (4) Council seats will be held electronically.

Also read:

President/Chairman of Council, Tony Agenmonmen, while addressing journalists said the Institute is on the right trajectory to greatness, stressing that the NIMN is determined to play our role as a professional Institute to continually advance the practice of the marketing profession in Nigeria.

He said this year’s elections will witness the Institute’s transition from manual to an electronic system of voting.

According to him, the rationale for the transition is to give every eligible member of the Institute the opportunity to exercise his or her right to vote for their preferred candidates irrespective of their location and also, enthrone more transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process.

The president explained that the campaigns by the contestants have already begun, and will culminate in an online debate on July 8, 2020.

He also disclosed that this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held online, and it will hold July 16, 2020, citing the current COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the Institute holding the AGM online.

He said whilst we have cancelled the Annual Marketing Conference, it is

statutory that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) must not only be held, but it must be held within a specific time period from the date the last one was held.

However, the mass gathering restrictions and the health advisory occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic made the Institute postpone the events indefinitely.

He said, “the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will offer the opportunity to present accounts of our stewardship for the year ended 31 December 2019. As President, I will also use the occasion to present my stewardship for the past years that I have had the privilege of leading my colleagues in Council to lay

“Elections will be held to fill the following positions that will become vacant in Council – First Vice-President, Second Vice-President, and Four (4) Council seats.

“This year’s elections will witness our Institute’s transition from manual to an electronic system of voting. The rationale for the transition is to give every eligible member of the Institute the opportunity to exercise his or her right to vote for their preferred candidates irrespective of their location and also, enthrone more transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: