Kenya sends Coronavirus patients home

Kenya’s health ministry has said it will soon roll out home-based care for COVID-19 patients because the country’s isolation facilities are almost full.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said they will first publish guidelines for home-based care before patients can be released to their families so as to free hospitals.

He urged Kenyans not to stigmatise patients who will be allowed to recover at home.

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has two isolation facilities whose bed capacity is almost full.

The country on Thursday recorded 124 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,340 including 592 recoveries and 78 deaths.

The World Health Organization’s guidelines for home-based care for Covid-19 patients say patients are to be isolated in their own rooms and minimise interaction with other people.

Shared items and facilities are to be thoroughly disinfected and caregivers are to wear protective gear.

