Kano based lawyer wants courts open 

By Bashir Bello

A Kano-based legal practitioner, Usman Umar Fari, has called for the opening of the state High Courts, especially the appeal division so that pending cases could be heard and determined.

Fari made the call in a letter sent to the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Nura Sagir Umar.

The lawyer cited example with the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal as well as the Federal High Court which he said have commenced sittings to determine matters pending before them.

He said, “After months of total lockdown, the Federal Government and some States have adopted some methods in easing the lockdown.

“Within the judicial circle, the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal (including Kano Judicial Division) hear appeals while the Kano division of the Federal High Court sits and determines matters that do not require a hearing of oral evidence.

“It is on this background that we urge my lord to direct the appeal division of the High Court to open its session for hearing and determination of pending appeals as determination of the same would not require oral evidence. This will tremendously help in alleviating the suffering of the convicted inmates who are waiting for their appeals to be heard and determined and will equally help in decongesting our prisons.

“It is in view of the foregoing that we humbly apply to your good office to consider the opening of the above-mentioned court in the interest of justice,” Fari stated.

