Join PDP now, Clark tells Obaseki

…says APC’s treatment of Ambode, Obaseki horrendous

…Accuses Oshiomhole of destroying APC

By Henry Umoru

SOUTH-South Leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to as a matter of urgency, dump his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to contest the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

According to Clark,  if the APC fails to redress the wrong done to Obaseki, the opposition PDP in Edo state must capitalize and hand the incumbent governor its gubernatorial ticket, adding that his joining the  PDP would be justified and enable him continue with the good work he is doing for the people.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Elder statesmen described the treatment of Obaseki and former Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode by the APC as “horrendous,” stressing  that the ruling party was  yet to learn its lesson from its past mistakes.

Chief Clark who was reacting  to the disqualification of the Edo governor from participating in the forthcoming APC gubernatorial primaries, that the ruling party was toeing the same path that cost it victories in Zamfara, Bauchi and Rivers states in the last governorship elections.

Chief Clark said, “The goings-on in Edo State are a repetition of what happened at the Lagos State Governorship   primaries   of   the   APC,   in   2018,   where   the   then   Governor   was removed in a primary, which did not exist.

“It was a shame that the team that was sent to Lagos to conduct the APC Primaries, at the time, under the leadership of a past   Governor   of   Cross   River  State,  who  had categorically   stated   at   a   Press Briefing,   that   there   was   no   primaries,   and   that   they   were   going   to   hold   the primaries the following day. But, recanted his words, and later said there were primaries held. What type of party leadership is that?

“There is no doubt that there is no one that is indispensable, but to treat fellow party men, and countrymen, in the manner that was done to the former Lagos Governor, and now to Governor Obaseki, is most horrendous.

“While, I am not a member of the APC, or of PDP, or any other political party, for that matter; it is regrettable that the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, is being destroyed as it was in some other States, in 2019; when due to the same manipulation, and rascally interferences, leading to wrong decisions, the APC lost Zamfara State, Bauchi State, and Adamawa State, to the PDP, and did not have Candidates in Rivers State, for the elections.

“Situations that were sufficient to be a serious lesson for the APC, on its leadership mismanagement, but it seems not so. It is, therefore, most disgusting that in 2020 APC is towing that same path, in Edo State.

“If the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, including Mr. President, fails to intervene in  this unfortunate  crisis in the  Edo State, I would appeal to the opposition, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to take advantage of the situation.

“I repeat, PDP, should take advantage of this unfortunate crisis in APC, to adopt the incumbent Governor of APC, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as their candidate. It is a golden opportunity for the PDP to take over Edo State because Governor Obaseki has so far, done well. I want to believe that he will continue the good work if given a second chance.

“I also appeal to the people of Edo all over the world to support him to achieve his second term bid, and to PDP aspirants to also sink their interest for now in the overall interest of their Edo State.

“Likewise, I would strongly advice,  Governor  Godwin  Obaseki, to in the overall interest of Edo people, declare for the People’s Democratic Party, and contest for his second term, for him to complete his job to the people.

“He won’t be culpable of any blame; he has tried to be a loyal and dedicated member of his party. But unfortunately, his party’s hierarchy has betrayed and disappointed him, and has apparently, handed Adams Oshiomwhole, the soul authority to decide who should be APC’s flagbearer in the next governorship election of Edo State. This is not right.

“Given the appraisal by a broad-spectrum that he has given a good account of his mandate   as   governor,   I   urge   Governor   Obaseki   and   his   supporters,   to   be courageous,   and   test   his   popularity,   with   the   people   of   Edo   State,   and   the electorate   resident   in   the   State.

“Let   the   people   of   the   State,   and   providence, decide his fate, not “one man”, or a group of politicians.”

According to the two-time former Commissioner in the old Mid-Western region, “It is unfortunate that the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been allowed by his party chieftains, including President Muhammadu Buhari, and  my   respected  Asiwaju   Bola  Tinubu, to   perpetuate   the   happenings   in   Edo State.”

Clark maintained even though he had since retired from politics, he would always speak in the interest of Nigeria, and the Niger Delta region, in particular.

Recalling the role he played in Oshiomhole’s second bid term as Edo state governor, the Elder statesman said,  “As a two-time former Commissioner in the old Mid-Western region, I know Edo people, and therefore, would further appeal to them, whether at home, or in Lagos, or in the Diaspora, to team up with Obaseki, to thwart this evolving detestable tendency in our polity; and the ambition of one man, who has now become the sole authority or administrator of the APC.

“Comrade Oshiomhole may wish to reminiscence on his own words, which he had often, immodestly, expressed, ‘A situation where one man decides has been abolished. All I want is power to move to the people. The people should decide who becomes their leader…’

“I also want to, further appeal to the National Chairman of APC, and his party that nobody should be allowed, for the sake political predilections, to distort the peace and stability of Edo State, and by extension the Niger Delta region.

“We do not want   what   happened   in   parts   of   Rivers   State,   in   the   course   of   2019   general elections, and in Bayelsa State, during campaigns leading to the November 2019 governorship election in the State, where innocent citizens were killed, to occur in Edo State.

“I repeat my statement is entirely based on the peace and stability of Edo State, and by extension, the South-South. PDP should take advantage of the unfortunate crisis.

“I   consider   the   situation   in   Edo   State   not   only   a   challenge   to   Governor Obaseki and the Edo people,  but also a challenge to all lovers of democracy, freedom, and justice, in Nigeria and beyond. No individual is bigger than Nigeria!”

“It   is   immoral   and   indecent,   for   Adams   Oshiomhole   to   be   manipulating   the political   space  in   Edo   State,   within   the   past   three   years,  with   the   intention   to maintain  control   of   the   political   machinery   in   the   State,   and   sustain   the   silly idiosyncrasy   of   godfather   and   godson,   now  culminating   in   Obaseki   being disqualified, even as a sitting Governor, from getting the ticket of the APC ”

