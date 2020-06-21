Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

To foster social impact in line with the new National Housing Fund (Establishment) Act 2018, First Home Mortgage, FMB, and Brokers have partnered with Wiretooth Technologies Ltd. on an app, Firsthome.ng, to automate mortgage pre-application process and also support applicants toward timely assessment of mortgage funds.

In a statement by FMB’s Managing Director, Mrs Olajumoke Fashanu, she noted that Firsthome.ng, developed to make it easy for more persons to get the opportunity to own their homes, is part of the company’s 10 million personal houses initiative that help people start the pre-application process without leaving the comfort of their offices or homes.

She noted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, as of 2012, Nigeria had a deficit of 17 million houses and required 700,000 houses annually, compared to less than 100,000 currently being constructed.

Emphasising the importance of Firsthome.ng, Mrs Fashanu said despite National Housing Fund, NHF, Acts designed to provide housing for low-income earners in Nigerians, many are yet to take advantage of it.

She added: “Firsthome.ng simplifies the process, allowing for submission of documents and assistance from agents on how best to package mortgage applications.

“The platform, easily accessible on our site or Google play store, also offer referral bonus for referrals on the platform. All users have access to benefiting from the bonus.”

Vanguard

