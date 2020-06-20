Fans divide Twitter over rape allegation leveled against D’banj

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian musician Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, is arguably not having the best time of his life right now; not with a rape allegation hovering over his head.

A Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese recently called out D’banj, accusing him of raping his friend, Seyitan Babatayo 2 years ago. This came after the singer made a post on his Instagram page speaking against rape.

However, D’Banj who probably felt that by keeping quiet, the allegation would fizzle away, finally responded a few days back, by slamming the said lady with a lawsuit demanding for N100 million as well as an apology in the next 48 hours.

A development that made the lady in question delete all her tweets relating to the rape allegations; a claim many fans feel she was forced to make.

All these accusations and counter-accusations, however, have divided his fans on Twitter, with some fans asking him to stop intimidating the lady, while others supported their idol. Here are some tweets from his fans:

@iam_gardey tweeted: “None of you believe dbanj bcuz you thought u saw evidence in the online shit that you read?”

@bimbo_tysy tweeted: “I just hope the lady herself comes back to Twitter to clear the air very soon”.



