Fans divide Twitter over rape allegation leveled against D’banj

On 1:22 amIn Entertainmentby
D'Banj rape allegation
Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj and Seyitan Babatayo

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian musician Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, is arguably not having the best time of his life right now; not with a rape allegation hovering over his head.

A Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese recently called out D’banj, accusing him of raping his friend, Seyitan Babatayo 2 years ago. This came after the singer made a post on his Instagram page speaking against rape.

However, D’Banj who probably felt that by keeping quiet, the allegation would fizzle away, finally responded a few days back, by slamming the said lady with a lawsuit demanding for N100 million as well as an apology in the next 48 hours.

A development that made the lady in question delete all her tweets relating to the rape allegations; a claim many fans feel she was forced to make.

All these accusations and counter-accusations, however, have divided his fans on Twitter, with some fans asking him to stop intimidating the lady, while others supported their idol. Here are some tweets from his fans:

@iam_gardey tweeted: “None of you believe dbanj bcuz you thought u saw evidence in the online shit that you read?”

@bimbo_tysy tweeted: “I just hope the lady herself comes back to Twitter to clear the air very soon”.

VANGUARD

