Elizabeth Foundation feeds the poor in Abuja

In view of the hunger imminent in the country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, a non-governmental organisation, Elizabeth Foundation has embarked on a campaign to feeding the vulnerable segments of the society in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the Founder, Elizabeth Foundation, Chief Mrs Otunba Abosede Adelami who is seriously disturbed about how vulnerable ones will survive in the post covid-19 era including now, she had to come up with an idea to help the poor Nigerians to survive the post effect of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Foundation has created a food bank to enable vulnerable ones access food and other necessities in FCT.

The foundation also has charity giveaways of clothes, personal protective equipments, several employments and medical outreaches to enable people stay safe during the pandemic.

Vanguard

