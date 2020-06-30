Delta students back down on no confidence vote on Muoboghare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State students under the aegis of National Association of Delta State Students, NADESSTU, have withdrawn the vote of no confidence they passed on the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Patrick Muoboghare.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, President of the Association, Comrade Godwin Saturday, said they also lifted the persona non grata and ultimatum earlier placed on the Commissioner.

Saturday said they decided to go back on their decision, following the intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that; “all issues raised were critically reviewed by both parties and the commissioner acknowledged the merits in the demands, prayers and agitations of the students.

“With all issues reviewed and resolved, the association, therefore, lifts the no-confidence vote, persona non grata and ultimatum on the Commissioner for Higher Educational as we forge a new front with the ministry.

“In view of the above, we are calling on all Delta State students and interested parties to shield their swords and ceasefire while we consolidate on the resolutions of the meeting”.

On COVID-19, the students called for the fumigation of school premises, as well as putting other necessary precautions in place before the re-opening of schools in order to safeguard the health of teachers and students.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the steps taken so far to manage the pandemic in the state, saying; “the Association wants to thank the governor once again on his prompt response in curbing the menace of the COVID-19.

“Even in these hard times of global economic meltdown where the price of oil has drastically reduced, he still continued with his developmental strides in the state. We want to appreciate his intervention on this struggle to help ensure peace in the state”.

Saturday also commended health workers, the police, journalists and others involved in the fight against the pandemic for their hard work and sacrifices.

Vanguard

