COVID-19: Lagos postpones indefinitely 2020 basic exams into JSS

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through its State Examinations Board, LSEB, has postponed indefinitely, year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, into its Junior Secondary Schools in the state due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The examination was earlier scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 16th – 23rd June, 2020.

Director, LSEB, Mr. Supo Gbadegesin who announced this on Monday, explained that the directive affected both public and private schools.

The statement read in part, “In view of the prevailing situation of the pandemic virus called COVID-19 and the precautionary steps taken by the Lagos State Government to combat the deadly disease, Lagos State Examinations Board hereby notifies the general public, especially all duly registered Public and Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools in the state, that year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) earlier scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 16th – 23rd June, 2020 has been postponed till further notice.

“Note that as soon as the State Government issues directives on the re-opening of schools, the new dates approved by the appropriate authorities shall be communicated to all stakeholders.”

The board expressed regrets for any inconveniences the postponement might have caused.

“However, registration is still ongoing via various electronic means such as on-line, WhatsApp or phone calls through any of the following phone numbers; 08180252477, 08023895717, 08035190744,” Gbadegesin stated.

