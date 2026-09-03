Troops thwart bandits’ operation, recover weapons in Benue

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By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in furtherance of aggressive fighting patrols across the Joint Operations Area have neutralised one suspected bandit and recovered arms, ammunition and other items along the Gbise–Igyudu Road in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He said, “The troops of Sector 1 were conducting a routine fighting patrol on 2 September 2026, when they encountered two suspected bandits on a motorcycle along the Gbise–Igyudu axis.

“After a positive identification of the armed suspects, troops immediately engaged the suspects, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire.

“During the encounter, one of the suspected bandits was neutralised, while the second suspect fled the scene when subdued by superior firepower.

“The troops subsequently conducted a thorough search and clearance operation around the area to ensure that the fleeing suspect did not pose an immediate threat to the surrounding communities.

“Items recovered during the operation include one pistol, one pistol magazine, one AK-47 magazine, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one 7.62mm NATO round, two 9mm rounds and one PKT round.

“Troops also recovered a Tecno mobile phone and some assorted charms from the scene.

“The Force urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with troops and other security and law enforcement agencies by providing timely and credible information on the activities and movements of suspected criminals.

“Such information remains critical to swift and decisive response to emerging threats.

“Operation Whirl Stroke will continue to dominate its operational areas through sustained patrols and other intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and denying them the opportunity to threaten the peace and security of law-abiding citizens.”