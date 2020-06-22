Comply with COVID-19 protocols, Makinde warns civil servants upon resumption

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the gradual reopening of the Oyo State Secretariat, workers in the employ of the state government have been warned to comply strictly with the COVID-19 guidelines as they are resuming to their various offices.

Governor Seyi Makinde, through the state’s Head of Service, Mrs Ololade Agboola, in a statement issued on Monday, admonished civil servants to adhere strictly to the guidelines for preventing the continued spread of the virus.

Part of the guidelines includes the use of facemasks, regular washing of hands/use of sanitisers, observation of social distancing and prevention of movement from one office to another except for very important official purposes.

ALSO READ:

Vanguard recalled that on Thursday, March 26, 2020, the state government directed all civil servants to stay at home to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

A month after, the directive was relaxed and staff from Grade Levels 13 and above were asked to return to work under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The statement noted that the present administration in the state had been paying salaries to all civil/public servants up till the resumption date, despite the fact that the workers had been at home for the past three months.

The head of service disclosed that the state government had decontaminated all offices in the state secretariat and other government agencies outside the secretariat with the provision of hand sanitisers, liquid hand wash soaps, face masks for all levels of officers and hand washing machine for all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

She, then, urged all and sundry to support the state government in the fight against pandemic by following necessary precautions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: