Calling us useless is oppressive, Naira Marley replies Executive Jets

Controversial hip-hop artist, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, has reacted to comments credited to the management of Executive Jet Services Limited, wherein the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Sam Iwuajoku in his apology to the federal government, described him and others as a “bunch of useless people.”

Dr Iwuajoku in his letter of apology addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika following the trip of the musician and others to Abuja from Lagos using one of the private jets of the company, explained that it was a mix-up having thought that the flight which was originally permitted to carry a Judge to Abuja, was conveying the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola and his men, saying, “I didn’t know it was a bunch of useless people.”

Reacting to the statement by the airline, Naira Marley in a statement, yesterday on his verified twitter handle, @officialnairam1also launched the #NobodyIsUseless hashtag, while describing the statement by the company as “arrogant and silly.”

The statement reads: “The cost of living working-class/middle-class is too high. The fact that the Almighty has blessed you shouldn’t make u look down on anyone! Mr Executive Jet calling us useless is not only defamation but oppressive. The statement by the CEO is arrogant and silly. #NobodyIsUseless.

“Do you know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with Executive Jet a month? We won’t be using your useless airline again for calling us useless. Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight because we nearly did. We didn’t book the flight ourselves.”

