Bournemouth’s Fraser rejects contract extension, as PL returns

In-demand Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has rejected a short-term extension to his contract that would have ensured he saw out the Premier League season with the club.

The Scotland international is now expected to leave Eddie Howe’s side, who are battling against relegation, at the end of June as a free agent.

Fraser, 26, has been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

He has played in 28 of Bournemouth’s 29 league games this season, scoring once and producing a team-high four assists, a drop in production having racked up seven goals and 14 assists in 2018-19.

“Winger Ryan Fraser has declined to sign a short-term contract extension,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Clubs have been negotiating with players on expiring contracts to secure their services for the remainder of the season, which will now finish beyond the length of their deals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bournemouth were able to strike agreements covering their final nine matches with club captain Simon Francis, as well as Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels.

They have previously extended the stay of Harry Wilson, who is on loan from Liverpool, while Jordon Ibe is set to leave along with Fraser after he was not offered fresh terms.

Sitting 18th in the table, Bournemouth resume their campaign at home to Palace on Saturday.

In a tight battle against relegation, they only sit behind West Ham and Watford on goal difference, while Aston Villa are two points below with a game in hand.

Fotmob

Vanguard

