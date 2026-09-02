EPL: 10 most expensive transfers of 2026 summer window

The 2026 summer transfer window has closed after Premier League clubs once again broke spending records, with several clubs committing huge sums to strengthen their squads for the new season.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were among the biggest spenders, while four of the top five most expensive transfers in Premier League history were completed during the summer.

Here are the 10 most expensive transfers completed by Premier League clubs during the 2026 summer window, based on reported maximum fees where add-ons are included.

1. Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea to Manchester City (£125m)

Manchester City completed the biggest transfer of the summer by signing Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £125 million.

The deal, completed after a dramatic deadline-day negotiation, matches the British transfer record set by Alexander Isak when he moved from Newcastle United to Liverpool last summer.

Fernandez spent three-and-a-half years at Chelsea after joining from Benfica for £106.7m in 2023. He now reunites with City manager Enzo Maresca.

2. Bradley Barcola – Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool (£123m)

Liverpool made one of the biggest statements of the window with the signing of France international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The initial fee was reported at £106 million, with add-ons capable of taking the total package to £123 million.

Barcola’s arrival further strengthens Liverpool’s attacking options as the club looks to defend its Premier League title.

3. Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa to Chelsea (£117m)

Chelsea spent £117 million to bring England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.

The deal made Rogers the most expensive English player at the time, surpassing Elliot Anderson’s record before the latter was eventually overtaken by the Fernandez deal.

Rogers had established himself as one of Villa’s key attacking players before securing the move to Chelsea.

4. Elliot Anderson – Nottingham Forest to Manchester City (£116m)

Manchester City also spent heavily on Elliot Anderson, paying Nottingham Forest £116 million for the England midfielder.

The transfer briefly became the British record before Rogers and then Fernandez moved for higher fees.

Anderson’s move was one of the clearest signs of City’s major midfield rebuild this summer.

5. Sandro Tonali – Newcastle United to Tottenham (£100m)

Tottenham broke the £100 million barrier to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

The initial fee was reported at around £92.5 million, with the deal potentially reaching £100 million.

Tonali became one of several record-breaking additions during Tottenham’s aggressive summer rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

6. Ayyoub Bouaddi – Lille to Manchester City (£86m)

Manchester City invested £86 million in 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, signing him from Lille.

The deal consists of an £81.3 million fixed fee plus £4.3 million in add-ons.

Bouaddi became the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history, highlighting City’s willingness to invest heavily in young talent.

7. Mateus Fernandes – West Ham United to Tottenham (£85m)

Tottenham’s spending spree also included Mateus Fernandes, who joined from West Ham United for £85 million.

The Portugal international became Spurs’ new club-record signing after the club beat competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Fernandes moved to Tottenham following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League.

8. Sávio – Manchester City to Tottenham (£85m)

Tottenham completed another major deal with the signing of Brazilian winger Sávio, formerly known as Savinho, from Manchester City.

The transfer is worth up to £85 million, comprising an initial £75 million fee and potential add-ons.

The move made Sávio one of the most expensive players in Tottenham’s history and City’s record sale.

9. Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United to Arsenal (£75m)

Arsenal strengthened their midfield by signing Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United for £75 million.

The Brazil international became one of the most expensive additions of the window as Arsenal sought to reinforce their squad after winning the Premier League title.

His arrival was described by the Premier League as one of the competition’s biggest signings of the summer.

10. Carlos Baleba – Brighton & Hove Albion to Manchester United (£70m)

Manchester United completed the top 10 by signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton for £70 million.

The Cameroon international was brought in to strengthen United’s midfield and became one of the club’s biggest investments of the summer.

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