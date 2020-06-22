Kindly Share This Story:

*…as primaries committee releases guidelines

By Clifford Ndujihe & Ozioruva Aliu

WILL Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu be victorious in today’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC? This question will be answered by members of the party in the 192 wards of the state. If Ize-Iyamu wins, it will be the second time he would be doing so in similar circumstances in four years.

In 2016, when it became clear that power mongers in the APC would not allow him emerge as the party’s standard-bearer, he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP where he was handed the ticket. He lost the election to the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki.

Few months ago, he returned to the APC and is considered a favourite for the party’s ticket following the disqualification of Governor Obaseki, who has defected to the PDP; and stepping down of Osaro Obazee. Reports had it that former Deputy Governor, Dr Pius Odubu had stepped down for him, but the politician has dismissed the reports as false.

Thus, if Ize-Iyamu beats Odubu today, it will be the second time he would defect to a party few weeks to the primary and win the ticket.

Primary committee releases guidelines

Meanwhile, the APC Edo State governorship election committee headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, yesterday, released procedures for today’s primary, which it said is in compliance with the state government’s COVID-19 regulation.

A statement by the Secretary of the committee, Dr Ajibola Basiru said voting would commence simultaneously by 8:00 in the 192 wards of the state insisting that not more than 18 persons would be allowed to gather at the same time from the commencement of voting till the end when results would be announced.

The statement said: “The process of election of the candidate of the party shall commence at 8.00 am on Monday 22nd June 2020 at the various wards in all the Local Governments with strict compliance with Edo State’s extant law prohibiting gathering of more than twenty persons.

“Not more than eighteen persons including Presiding Officers and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers shall be at ward voting centre at any point in time

“There shall be simultaneous accreditation and voting in batches as aforesaid until all eligible members have cast their vote without violation of the State’s Covid-19 regulations.

“Not more than eighteen persons shall be in attendance for the announcement of results at all ward centres and collation of results at all levels including the state collation.

“ All members of the party and members of the public are enjoined to be peaceful and comply fully with the State’s COVID-19 regulations.”

